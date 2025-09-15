Tesla Shares Surge 30% In September So Far — What's Driving The Rally?

Tesla Inc.'s shares are on the move again, climbing nearly 30% this month and reversing much of its 2025 slump. The stock, in September alone, has risen from $325 levels at the start of the month to presently hovering around the $420-mark.

The scrip is close to doubling its value as compared to the lows of March, when it was trading at around $222.

From being one of the weakest names in the "Magnificent 7" earlier this year, Tesla's September surge has once again put it back in the spotlight and back on investors' radars

Here are three factors driving the rebound: