Tencent Buybacks Hit Record As China Watchdog Roiled Markets

Confidence in Tencent and NetEase may recover further after China’s regulator approved 105 video-game titles in December, a 17-month high and above the 2023 monthly average of 80-90. Tencent had three titles approved, ending its recent drought, and NetEase got two. Their shares’ Dec. 22 crash was due to concern about potential tightening of rules for video games. We see this as incremental change in a sector that’s already highly regulated and think Tencent’s fundamental game outlook is largely unchanged.