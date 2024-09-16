NDTV ProfitMarketsTen Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 9,000 Crore In Market Cap, Dragged By HUL, TCS
ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 9,000 Crore In Market Cap, Dragged By HUL, TCS

The market capitalisation of SBI fell Rs 3,837 crore to Rs 7.01 lakh crore.

16 Sep 2024, 06:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The top 10 most-valued firms lose cumulative Rs 9,000 crore in market valuation on Monday, with HUL and TCS emerging as the biggest losers.</p><p>Image of HUL products used for representational purpose (Source: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. website)</p></div>
The top 10 most-valued firms lose cumulative Rs 9,000 crore in market valuation on Monday, with HUL and TCS emerging as the biggest losers.

Image of HUL products used for representational purpose (Source: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. website)

The top 10 most-valued firms lost cumulatively Rs 9,000 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. were also among the losers in the session.

HUL lost Rs 15,472 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6.73 lakh crore. TCS loses Rs 4,920 crore, with its market cap dropping to Rs 16.3 lakh crore.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended Monday's session at a record high, while the NSE Nifty 50 also closed higher, buoyed by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Both the benchmark stock indices traded at fresh opening highs before paring gains through midday.

The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.

The market capitalisation of SBI fell Rs 3,837 crore to Rs 7.01 lakh crore. RIL also lost nearly Rs 609 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 19.9 lakh crore.

RIL remained the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., SBI, HUL, ITC, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

ALSO READ

Torrent Power Commits Rs 64,000-Crore Outlay For Green Projects; Shares Rise

Opinion
Torrent Power Commits Rs 64,000-Crore Outlay For Green Projects; Shares Rise
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT