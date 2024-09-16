Ten Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 9,000 Crore In Market Cap, Dragged By HUL, TCS

The top 10 most-valued firms lost cumulatively Rs 9,000 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. were also among the losers in the session.

HUL lost Rs 15,472 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6.73 lakh crore. TCS loses Rs 4,920 crore, with its market cap dropping to Rs 16.3 lakh crore.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended Monday's session at a record high, while the NSE Nifty 50 also closed higher, buoyed by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Both the benchmark stock indices traded at fresh opening highs before paring gains through midday.

The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.