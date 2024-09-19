NDTV ProfitMarketsTen Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 21,642 Crore In Market Cap, Led By HDFC Bank, Airtel
ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 21,642 Crore In Market Cap, Led By HDFC Bank, Airtel

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services declined Rs 14,164 crore to Rs 15.6 lakh crore.

19 Sep 2024, 06:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 21,642 crore in market valuation on Sept. 19, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.</p><p>(Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 21,642 crore in market valuation on Sept. 19, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.

(Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 21,642 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the gainers in the session. HDFC Bank gained Rs 9,814 crore, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 12.99 lakh crore. Airtel gained Rs 9,731 crore, with its market cap rising to Rs 9.51 lakh crore.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Sept 20: Nifty Consolidation Likely At 25,300–25,500 After Fed Action
Opinion
Trade Setup For Sept 20: Nifty Consolidation Likely At 25,300–25,500 After Fed Action
Read More

The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed at fresh closing highs as risk appetite increased among traders, with the US Federal Open Market Committee guiding for more rate cuts after reducing the key rate for the first time in over four years. The Nifty ended 38.25 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,415.80, and Sensex settled 236.57 points, or 0.29% at 83,184.80.

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined from Rs 14,164 crore to Rs 15.6 lakh crore. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. also lost nearly Rs 5,698 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HUL, ITC and L&T.

ALSO READ

Dow Jones Futures Jump 400 Points, Nasdaq Futures Up 2% Day After Federal Reserve's 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut
Opinion
Dow Jones Futures Jump 400 Points, Nasdaq Futures Up 2% Day After Federal Reserve's 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT