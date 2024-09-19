Ten Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 21,642 Crore In Market Cap, Led By HDFC Bank, Airtel

The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed at fresh closing highs as risk appetite increased among traders, with the US Federal Open Market Committee guiding for more rate cuts after reducing the key rate for the first time in over four years. The Nifty ended 38.25 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,415.80, and Sensex settled 236.57 points, or 0.29% at 83,184.80.

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined from Rs 14,164 crore to Rs 15.6 lakh crore. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. also lost nearly Rs 5,698 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HUL, ITC and L&T.