Ten Most-Valued Firms Adds Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Led By ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank

The top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1.36 lakh crore in market valuation on Friday, with banking majors ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the other gainers for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 375.15 points or 1.48% higher at 25,790.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,359.51 points or 1.63% up at 84,544.31.

ICICI Bank added Rs 40,246.6 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 9.49 lakh crore and HDFC Bank added Rs 22,443.96 crore, with its market capitalisation rising to Rs 13.2 lakh crore.