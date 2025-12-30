Ten Days That Moved Billions — Mapping The Biggest Crash And Rebound Sessions In 2025

The year 2025 was a rather difficult one for Indian equities. Following a period of drawdown that started in September 2024, the Indian market has been under pressure for the better part of the year, on account of geopolitical woes, Trump tariff tantrums and slowdown in corporate earnings.

From the terrifying lows of April to the exuberant highs of May, investors saw fortunes fluctuate by billions in single sessions.

Based on Nifty 50 data, here are the ten days that defined the market narrative in 2025.