Ten Days That Moved Billions — Mapping The Biggest Crash And Rebound Sessions In 2025
Based on Nifty 50 data, here are the ten days that defined the market narrative in 2025.
The year 2025 was a rather difficult one for Indian equities. Following a period of drawdown that started in September 2024, the Indian market has been under pressure for the better part of the year, on account of geopolitical woes, Trump tariff tantrums and slowdown in corporate earnings.
From the terrifying lows of April to the exuberant highs of May, investors saw fortunes fluctuate by billions in single sessions.
April 7: The Tariff Shock
Movement: Nifty Plunges 743 points (-3.24%)
The Trigger: The single biggest crash of the year. Markets reacted violently to the announcement of aggressive "reciprocal tariffs" by the US, sparking fears of a full-blown global trade war and potential recession. Panic selling gripped every sector, wiping out weeks of gains in hours.
May 12: The Geopolitical Breakthrough
Movement: Nifty Soars 917 points (+3.82%)
The Trigger: The biggest single-day gain of 2025. A surprise ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, coupled with news of a US-China trade truce, unleashed a massive relief rally. Short-covering and aggressive buying by FIIs drove the index to nearly 25,000.
April 15: The RBI-Induced Gain
Movement: Nifty Jumps 500 points (+2.19%)
The Trigger: Nifty rally was fuelled by the surprise pause in reciprocal tariffs.
April 11: The Volatility Spike
Movement: Nifty Gains 429 points (+1.92%)
The Trigger: Amidst the gloom of April, this session stood out as a beacon of resilience. Defensive buying in FMCG and Pharma, along with specific corporate earnings beats, helped the market claw back key support levels.
April 17: Earnings Euphoria
Movement: Nifty Rises 414 points (+1.77%)
The Trigger: Corporate India delivered when it mattered most. Strong Q4 earnings from banking and IT heavyweights provided a distraction from macro headwinds, fueling a continued recovery.
January 2: The Optimistic Start
Movement: Nifty Adds 446 points (+1.88%)
The Trigger: The year began with a bang as institutional investors rebalanced portfolios. A rally in global commodities, particularly silver, spilled over into equities, setting a bullish tone for January.
January 6: The Reality Check
Movement: Nifty Falls 389 points (-1.62%)
The Trigger: The optimism didn't last long. Profit-booking kicked in sharply as investors locked in early gains, questioning whether valuations had run ahead of fundamentals.
February 28: Pre-Tariff Anxiety
Movement: Nifty Drops 420 points (-1.86%)
The Trigger: As the month closed, nervousness peaked ahead of anticipated US trade policy announcements. Foreign investors (FIIs) turned net sellers, pulling funds out of emerging markets to safety.
February 4: The Budget Boost
Movement: Nifty Gains 378 points (+1.62%)
The Trigger: Post-Budget momentum. Markets reacted positively to government capex announcements and fiscal prudence signals, driving a broad-based rally in infrastructure and banking stocks.
May 15: The Follow-Through
Movement: Nifty Adds 395 points (+1.60%)
The Trigger: Proving that May 12 (gains after geopolitical breakthrough) wasn't a fluke, the markets continued their upward trajectory. Sustained buying pushed the Nifty past the psychological 25,000 mark, cementing the trend reversal.