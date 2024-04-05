Telecom Shares Witness Record Monthly Foreign Inflows In March

Shares of telecommunication companies reported their highest monthly investments from foreign portfolio investors in March, according to data provided by National Securities Depository Ltd.

The month saw a large block deal of nearly $700 million in shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd., when a US-based investment firm GQG Partners bought a bulk of shares from the company’s Singapore-based promoter, Pastel Ltd.

Overseas investors pumped in $960 million in the telecom sector last month. That’s the highest monthly inflows that the sector has witnessed since March 2012­­—when the Securities and Exchange Board of India and NSDL started recording the data of sectorwise inflows and outflows from FPIs, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit from the markets regulator and depository firm.

This comes amid the S&P BSE Telecommunication rising 1.8% during March, compared with a 1.5% gain in the country’s benchmark Sensex.