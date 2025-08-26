DoT Not Considering Additional AGR Relief For Vodafone Idea, Govt Largest Shareholder: MoS Telecom

Vodafone Idea AGR Dues: The telecom department is not contemplating providing any further relief to Vodafone Idea for now, with regards to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), according to Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Pemmasani said, "We have recently converted a lot of their debt into equity. The government has done whatever we thought we could do. At this time, we do not have any discussion or plan to change anything other than what we have done."

The government has become the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea after acquiring shares worth Rs 36,950 crore in lieu of the outstanding spectrum auction dues in March. Earlier, the government had acquired around 33% stake in 2023 in lieu of statutory dues worth over Rs 16,000 crore.