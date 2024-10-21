Tejas Networks Share Price Hits 20% Upper Circuit After Q2 Profit Growth

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. extended their gains on Monday following robust Q2 results. The stock rallied 20% in the early deals to hit the upper circuit limit at Rs 1,425.20 apiece on the NSE.

The Tata Group company reported a stellar performance in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, marking a near seven-fold increase in its revenue at Rs 2,811 crore, compared to Rs 396 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 275 crore for the period under review, compared to a net loss of Rs 39 crore in Q2 FY24.

Its Ebit margin came at 16.3% in Q2 FY25 versus 10.7% in Q1.

The turnaround in Tejas Networks' financial performance was fuelled by a ramp-up for BSNL's pan India network. The company shipped equipment for over 58,000 sites during the September quarter.