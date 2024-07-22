NDTV ProfitMarketsTejas Networks Shares Decline To Over One-Week Low Even After Posting Q1 Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Tejas Networks Shares Decline To Over One-Week Low Even After Posting Q1 Profit

The company reported a net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in the quarter ended in June, compared to a loss of Rs 26.29 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

22 Jul 2024, 11:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tejas Networks office in Bengaluru (Sourve: Company Webiste)</p></div>
Tejas Networks office in Bengaluru (Sourve: Company Webiste)

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. fell to their lowest level in over one week on Monday, even after reporting profit during the first quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in the quarter ended in June, compared to a loss of Rs 26.29 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company was able to report profit as its revenue surged over 700% during the first quarter, primarily due to monetary support under the government's production-linked incentive scheme, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

ALSO READ

Vodafone To Tejas Networks: Telecom Space Buzzing With Momentum To Continue, Say Analysts

Opinion
Vodafone To Tejas Networks: Telecom Space Buzzing With Momentum To Continue, Say Analysts
Read More

Tejas Networks Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 730.68% at Rs 1,562 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 230.03 crore versus loss of Rs 46.03 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 14.71%.

  • Net profit at Rs 77.48 crore versus loss of Rs 26.29 crore.

Tejas Networks Shares Decline To Over One-Week Low Even After Posting Q1 Profit

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. fell 6.77% to Rs 1,405.20, the lowest level since July 10. It pared losses to trade 1.04% lower at Rs 1,390.55 as of 10:20 a.m., compared to 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock gained 78.48% in last 12 months, and 59.68% on year to date basis. The total traded volume so far on NSE in the day stood at 0.95 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.03.

One analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 20.6%

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Erase Losses To Trade Flat As HDFC Bank Up Over 2%

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Erase Losses To Trade Flat As HDFC Bank Up Over 2%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT