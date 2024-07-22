Tejas Networks Shares Decline To Over One-Week Low Even After Posting Q1 Profit

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. fell to their lowest level in over one week on Monday, even after reporting profit during the first quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in the quarter ended in June, compared to a loss of Rs 26.29 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company was able to report profit as its revenue surged over 700% during the first quarter, primarily due to monetary support under the government's production-linked incentive scheme, according to an exchange filing on Friday.