Tega Industries To Raise Rs 2,001 Crore Via Prefential Share Issue

Tega Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer of specialised mining and mineral processing equipment, has announced a preferential share issue to raise up to Rs 2,001 crore. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 1,00,33,090 equity shares at Rs 1,994 per share, including a premium of Rs 1,984, on a private placement basis. The face value of each share is Rs 10.

The preferential allotment will be made to identified investors, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The company has received Expressions of Interest from the proposed allottees and will seek shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for October 10, 2025.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Kolkata, Tega Industry is involved in designing and manufacturing of critical consumables for the mineral processing, mining and material handling industries. It is a multi-national company with presence in over 92 countries.

The company's manufacturing hubs are located across India, Australia, Chile and South Africa. The company has over 700 customers.