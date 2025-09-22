TechD Cybersecurity Share Price: Stock Lists At 90% Premium; Hits Upper Circuit

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd., backed by ace investor Vijay Kedia, made a strong debut on the stock market on Monday, Sept. 22. Shares of the company were listed at Rs 366.70 apiece on NSE SME platform, at a premium of 90% over its issue price of Rs 193 per share.

Minutes into the trading, the scrip further rose 5%, hitting upper-circuit level, to reach Rs 385.

The Rs 38.99-crore IPO was open for subscription from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17. The NSE SME issue saw a strong demand across investor categories during the three-day bidding period, with an overall subscription of 718.3 times. Investors placed bids for 96,53,61,000 shares against 13,44,000 shares on offer.