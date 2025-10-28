Tech Stocks Rally As AI Fuels Earnings Optimism: Markets Wrap

On Wednesday and Thursday, five big techs that account for about a quarter of the US benchmark will report earnings. Investors will be looking for assurances that the flow of tens of billions of dollars for computing infrastructure will continue — and ultimately pay off down the road.

“This group has repeatedly reassured investors that the AI theme is alive and well, and given the number of deals that have been announced over the past few months, it seems likely that this narrative will continue so long as Wall Street rewards them for this approach,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

Aside from earnings, policymakers in Washington will take the spotlight, with a widely anticipated quarter-point reduction from the Fed on Wednesday. Trade headlines also remain in focus, with President Donald Trump’s Thursday sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping watched most closely.

The S&P 500 hovered near 6,880. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.98%. The dollar edged lower.