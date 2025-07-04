Tech Mahindra's 15% EBIT Margin Target By FY27 A 'Tough Ask'; Stock Remains 'Undervalued', Says Macquarie

Tech Mahindra's target of achieving a 15% EBIT margin by financial year 2027 appears to be a 'tough ask', and the information technology company can realistically achieve only 12.5% to 13.5%, research firm Macquarie said, while maintaining its 'underperform' rating on the stock and revising its target price marginally upwards to Rs 1,090 from Rs 1,050.

This outlook is also based on the company's heavy exposure to the struggling telecom vertical, which is a major drag on profitability.