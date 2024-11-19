Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCLTech, SBI—Stocks That Defied Market Rout

India's Sensex and Nifty have fallen over 10% from their October highs, driven by concerns over foreign outflows and weak corporate earnings.

Despite this, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., and SBI continued to post gains. Since Sept. 27, when the benchmarks hit record highs, their shares have risen by 3.2%, 2.04%, 1.47%, and 1.45%, respectively. Year-to-date, they have increased by 24.1%, 13.6%, 21.9%, and 25.2%, respectively.