Tech Mahindra Lags Nifty IT Record Jump As Brokerages See Near-Term Pain

"We believe the company has put forth the way for growth via these operational and growth-led strategies," IDBI Capital said. However, it sees the turnaround period to increase due to upcoming softness amid seasonality.

The brokerage underlined that "execution" was the key and hence, maintains its 'hold' stance but raised the target price to Rs 1,512 from Rs 1,265 apiece earlier, implying a potential downside of 1.2%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. remains 'neutral' on the stock and has raised its target price to Rs 1,470 apiece from Rs 1,355, implying a potential 5% downside. "We remain on the sidelines as we feel the current valuation fairly factors in the uncertainties around growth and margin."

Nomura Research also sees faltering execution as a key risk for the company. Operationally, it said the company was at its bottom, with margin improvement happening in the current fiscal. The brokerage pointed out that Infosys Ltd. also took a three-year period for a turnaround.

It maintains its 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,600 apiece. "We expect TechM to report a USD revenue decline of 0.5% in FY25F and growth of 6.1% in FY26F, with EBIT margins of 9% and 12.1% in FY25F and FY26F, respectively."