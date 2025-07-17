Stock Picks Today: What Brokerages Are Saying About Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech, Angel One, ITC Hotels

Tech Mahindra Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd. and Angel One Ltd. were among the top companies on brokerages' radar on Thursday.

Analysts have shared their views on the June quarter earnings of the two IT majors as well as Angel One and ITC Hotels.

Kotak Securities has hiked the target price on Thermax as the firm expectes double-digit EPS growth in the coming years.

NDTV Profit tracked analysts' views on various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for today.