Tech Mahindra, Colgate, And Premier Polyfilm Trades Ex Dividend, Ex Stock Split — Key Dates

With the ongoing earnings season, Premier Polyfilm Ltd. will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-split. Tech Mahindra Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Colgate Palmolive (India) Pvt. will also be in focus as it will trade ex-dividend this week.

Shares of Tech Mahindra, Balkrishna Industries, NTPC, and other companies are set to remain in focus this week, as they turn ex-date this week following recent corporate announcements.

According to BSE data, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, NTPC and Colgate Palmolive have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.

Tech Mahindra, and Balkrishna Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 15 and Rs 4, respectively, while Colgate, and Coal India declared dividends of Rs 24 and Rs 15.75, respectively.