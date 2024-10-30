Tech Mahindra, Colgate, And Premier Polyfilm Trades Ex Dividend, Ex Stock Split — Key Dates
Premier Polyfilm will trade ex-date on Nov. 5 as the company plans to execute a stock split.
With the ongoing earnings season, Premier Polyfilm Ltd. will be in focus next week as it will trade ex-split. Tech Mahindra Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Colgate Palmolive (India) Pvt. will also be in focus as it will trade ex-dividend this week.
Shares of Tech Mahindra, Balkrishna Industries, NTPC, and other companies are set to remain in focus this week, as they turn ex-date this week following recent corporate announcements.
According to BSE data, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, NTPC and Colgate Palmolive have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.
Tech Mahindra, and Balkrishna Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 15 and Rs 4, respectively, while Colgate, and Coal India declared dividends of Rs 24 and Rs 15.75, respectively.
Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, RR Kabel, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. and other companies will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, while Colgate Palmolive, Oberoi Realty and Kajaria Ceramics will turn ex-dividend on Nov. 4, 2024.
Coal India Ltd., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Care Ratings and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. will turn ex-dividend on Nov. 5, 2024.
Additionally, Premier Polyfilm will trade ex-date on Nov. 5, as the company plans to execute a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be split into Re 1 shares, with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up. The company has set Nov. 5 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this corporate action.
The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlements such as dividends, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.