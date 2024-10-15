TD Power Share Price Rises After Export Order Win Of Rs 142 Crore

TD Power Systems Ltd.'s share price rose in early trade on Tuesday after the company secured two large orders from two major international gas engine original equipment manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore for the supply of gas engine generators.

"These orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the company’s business with end use for application in grid stabilisation units, base load power and data centres," the company said in an exchange filing.

The generators will be exported and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. TD Power Systems expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters.

"These orders reflect the company’s strengthening position in the international markets and higher acceptance of its products for critical applications," the filing said.

The company did not disclose the names of the foreign clients.

TD Power Systems manufactures generators and motors, catering to multiple industries with reliable and efficient power solutions up to 200 megawatt.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has supplied over 6,300 machines to 105 countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Exports and deemed exports contributed 43% of total sales and domestic revenues contributed 57% in fiscal 2024.

TDPS was founded in April 1999 using technology acquired from Toyo Denki in Japan.