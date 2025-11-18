TCS Wins Five-Year Deal To Modernise NHS Supply Chain's IT, Cloud Systems

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a five-year contract from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain to provide application development support and maintenance for its core business systems and cloud infrastructure.

As part of the partnership, TCS will deploy a suite of cloud and AI-enabled solutions aimed at modernising the NHS Supply Chain's IT systems, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

TCS will replace legacy systems with a modern Supply Chain ERP solution and transition operations to a product and platform-based IT operating model, aligning with NHS Supply Chain’s vision.

Infosys Ltd. had earlier in October won a 1.2 billion Euro (Rs 14,137 crore) contract from the National Health Services Business Services Authority (NHSBSA). The 15-year contract was to deliver the Further NHS Workforce Solution.

The workforce management solution is set to replace the current Electronic Staff Record system and will be used to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over 55 billion Euro in payroll annually.