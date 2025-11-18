TCS Wins Five-Year Deal To Modernise NHS Supply Chain's IT, Cloud Systems
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a five-year contract from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain to provide application development support and maintenance for its core business systems and cloud infrastructure.
As part of the partnership, TCS will deploy a suite of cloud and AI-enabled solutions aimed at modernising the NHS Supply Chain's IT systems, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.
TCS will replace legacy systems with a modern Supply Chain ERP solution and transition operations to a product and platform-based IT operating model, aligning with NHS Supply Chain’s vision.
Infosys Ltd. had earlier in October won a 1.2 billion Euro (Rs 14,137 crore) contract from the National Health Services Business Services Authority (NHSBSA). The 15-year contract was to deliver the Further NHS Workforce Solution.
The workforce management solution is set to replace the current Electronic Staff Record system and will be used to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over 55 billion Euro in payroll annually.
NHSBSA, an entity within the UK-based National Health Service, provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public.
The new NHS Workspace Solution supports the NHS Long Term Plan and the mission of creating a workforce that is fit for the future. This is likely to be achieved after investment in infrastructure. With intuitive, AI-driven tools, it will streamline workforce planning and enable data-driven decision-making, creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for the NHS staff.
This also comes after Jaguar Land Rover had reported a cyberattack that “severely disrupted” its retail and production activities, dealing another blow to the UK automaker that’s suffered from higher US tariffs.
The manufacturer of Range Rover and Land Rover sport utility vehicles, also owned by Tata Group's Tata Motors Ltd, said the intrusion forced it to shut down its systems.
“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner,” JLR said on its website. There’s no evidence customer data was stolen, it added.