TCS Vs HCLTech Vs Accenture: AI Revenues Finally Move From Narrative To Numbers

Tech giants are fast embracing artificial intelligence not just in their daily operations and foundational models, but also as major trigger for their balance sheets. From being an abstract narrative for Indian IT firms, AI revenue is now being measured as a standalone, monetisable category

Accenture’s latest Q1FY26 results have reinforced steady execution, but the real investor takeaway was not headline revenue or margins, it was the scale and clarity emerging around AI monetisation across global and Indian IT services companies.