TCS To Wipro: Why Morgan Stanley Raised Target Price For IT Stocks

Morgan Stanley raised the target price for major information technology stocks, citing higher growth visibility and reasonable margin expectations.

The setup for the India IT services sector is good, and it is a must to own selective stocks despite high valuations, the brokerage said in a March 6 note.

The brokerage has revised the target price for large-cap stocks like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. while lowering the target prices for LTIMindtree Ltd. and Cyient Ltd.

"The revisions in scenario values and target prices are largely led by longer-term earnings forecasts implying higher multiples," it said.