TCS To Trent: These Big Nifty Stocks Still Haven’t Recovered Even As Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs
Six Nifty companies continue to trade lower compared with Nifty’s April 7 low.
India’s benchmark indices climbed to new peaks on Thursday, with both Nifty and Sensex marking their highest levels on record after recovering from a steep correction earlier this year.
The Nifty index touched 26,295.55 in trade, surpassing its previous record of 26,277 set in September 2024. The Sensex also hit an all-time high. The move follows a rebound in the market after both indices dropped more than 15% from their earlier peak recorded on April 7, 2025. They have since rallied about 18% to reach today’s highs. It took Nifty roughly 289 trading sessions to reclaim a new high from its September 2024 peak, the second-longest such recovery period in the past decade.
Despite the surge, several major stocks remain below their April levels. Six Nifty companies continue to trade lower compared with Nifty’s April 7 low.
Stocks That Are Still Lagging
Trent has fallen more than 10% and is currently around a 52-week low. The retailer’s topline increased 16%, but growth in same-store sales was minimal. Higher expansion costs and the launch of new formats, including Burnt Toast, have trimmed margins. The company also faced a slight drag from weak consumption and upgrades in its STAR grocery business.
NTPC and Power Grid have each declined since April on weak quarterly performance. NTPC has dropped more than 7% to a six-month low, while Power Grid is down around 5%.
TCS has slipped about 4% in the same period. The fall comes as the Trump administration imposed tighter H-1B visa restrictions. TCS was the largest recipient of H-1B visas last year.
ITC and Coal India remain marginally lower, down 0.8% and 0.3% respectively, compared with Nifty’s April low.
The broader index gains reflect renewed buying interest, even as select heavyweights continue to weigh on the benchmark’s full recovery.