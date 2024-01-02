TCS To Tech Mahindra: Why Citi Research Revises Target Price Of IT Stocks

The target price of India's top six information & technology companies has been revised by Citi Research, even as uncertainty in demand, particularly discretionary projects, continues for the sector.

Investors will likely focus on the pace of recovery and 2024 outlook, particularly after the US Federal Reserve's commentary on rates, according to a note on Monday.

Forward indicators like guidance, total contract value, comments and headcount will be keenly monitored, according to Citi. "Margins could be another focus area, with pricing and large-deal ramp-up to be monitored."