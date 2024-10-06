TCS, Tata Elxsi, Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results This Week — Earning Estimates

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. will be in focus this week for their September quarter financial results.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., GM Breweries Ltd., Western Carriers (India) Ltd. and Arkade Developers Ltd. will also announce their quarterly result this week. Among these companies, Western Carriers and Arkade Developers will disclose their first quarterly results to the street after listing on the bourses.

TCS is set to release its earnings on Wednesday, kicking off the earnings season in earnest. Analysts expect the Indian technology giant to post Rs 12,573.69 crore net profit for the quarter ended in September. It's revenue for the period might have increased to Rs 64,205.79 crore during the second quarter, according data on Bloomberg.

Operating profit for the Tata-owned tech major is expected to grow to Rs 15,992.93 crore, with operating margin at 24.93%

Tata Elxsi expected to show net profit of Rs 200.85 crore, and revenue of Rs 947.02 crore for the second quarter ended in September, according to estimates on Bloomberg. Tata Elxsi will also disclose its earning on Wednesday.