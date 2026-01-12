TCS Share Price In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Results; Margins, BSNL Ramp-Up In Spotlight

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are in focus ahead of its December-quarter earnings, with Bloomberg estimates suggesting that headline growth is masking continued pressure in constant-currency terms due to the lingering impact of the BSNL ramp-down.

While the December quarter is seasonally weak because of fewer billing days, analysts say delays and deferrals have eased compared with earlier periods. The quarter is expected to show improving execution in select verticals, although margins will be shaped by the two-month impact of wage hikes for junior employees, furloughs and restructuring-related expenses.