TCS Share Price At Over Four-Year Low: Three Key Factors Dragging The Stock

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., are trading over 1% lower today, continuing a downtrend that has seen the scrip decline by a substantial 36% from its 52-week high. This decline is part of the broader struggle of the sector as it grapples with multiple macroeconomic, regulatory, and geopolitical pressures. The stock has now entered the oversold territory with its relative strength index falling below 45 to 42.80 levels as of Friday.

The stock is being pulled down by factors, including the muted growth outlook signaled by Accenture results, fresh concerns over the H-1B visa hike and trade policy shifts. Further, there is a general overhang of low growth expectations across the information technology industry.