Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Market Cap As TCS, RIL Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 1.25 lakh crore in market valuation on Friday, as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.

India's benchmark equity indices reversed five consecutive sessions of gains to close lower on Friday, snapping an eight-week gaining streak to end at their lowest closing since July 25.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points, or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points, or 1.08% lower at 80,981.