NDTV ProfitMarketsTop 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Market Cap As TCS, RIL Drag
ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Market Cap As TCS, RIL Drag

TCS lost Rs 41,438 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15.67 lakh crore.

02 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TCS image used for representational purpose. (Source: Tata Consultancy Services/Facebook)</p></div>
TCS image used for representational purpose. (Source: Tata Consultancy Services/Facebook)

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 1.25 lakh crore in market valuation on Friday, as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.

India's benchmark equity indices reversed five consecutive sessions of gains to close lower on Friday, snapping an eight-week gaining streak to end at their lowest closing since July 25.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points, or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points, or 1.08% lower at 80,981.

ALSO READ

Nifty Snaps Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gaining Streak In Over Six Years: Market Wrap

Opinion
Nifty Snaps Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gaining Streak In Over Six Years: Market Wrap
Read More

TCS lost Rs 41,438 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15.67 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries lost Rs 26,117 crore, making its market cap stand at Rs 20.24 lakh crore.

The valuation of L&T fell by Rs 16,687 crore to Rs 5.02 lakh crore. Infosys also lost Rs 13,945 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 7.54 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank Ltd. was the only gainer in the session, with its market cap rising by Rs 14,615 crore to Rs 12.58 lakh crore.

ALSO READ

S&P, Dow Weighed Down By Financial Stocks, Nasdaq Up

Opinion
S&P, Dow Weighed Down By Financial Stocks, Nasdaq Up
Read More

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT