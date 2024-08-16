TCS, Reliance Gain Rs 66,563 Crore In Market Cap Among India's 10 Most-Valued Firms

The top 10 most-valued firms together gained Rs 1.55 lakh crore in market valuation on Friday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.

The benchmark equity indices ended with weekly gains after two consecutive weeks of losses. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex recorded their highest closing since Aug. 2 on Friday as shares of financial and technology companies led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.65% or 397.40 points, higher at 24,541.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points, to end at 80,436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.