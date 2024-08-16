TCS, Reliance Gain Rs 66,563 Crore In Market Cap Among India's 10 Most-Valued Firms
The top 10 most-valued firms together gained Rs 1.55 lakh crore in market valuation on Friday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.
The benchmark equity indices ended with weekly gains after two consecutive weeks of losses. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex recorded their highest closing since Aug. 2 on Friday as shares of financial and technology companies led the gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.65% or 397.40 points, higher at 24,541.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points, to end at 80,436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.
TCS gained Rs 43,524 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately Rs 16.2 lakh crore, while RIL gained Rs 23,039 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 20 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the gainers in the session.
TCS is the most valued firm, followed by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.