TCS Q3 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News And All You Need To Know
TCS has fixed Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.
TCS Quarterly Results: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet in early January to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.
Through these results, the Indian IT giant will share its revenue performance, profit figures and overall financial health for the period under review.
The Board will also consider other routine business matters during the upcoming meeting. The company is also expected to hold an earnings call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial performance in Q3FY26.
TCS Q3 Results: Date And Time
TCS has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Jan. 12, 2026, to consider and approve the company's audited standalone financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26.
The Board will also review and approve the audited consolidated financial results of Tata Consultancy Services and its subsidiaries for the same period.
TCS Q3 Results: Dividend
In addition to financial results, the Board will consider a proposal for the declaration of a third interim dividend for FY26 for equity shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders based on the fixed record date.
TCS 3rd Interim Dividend: Record Date
According to the exchange filing dated Dec. 23, TCS has fixed Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.
TCS Q3 Results: Trading Window
In view of the upcoming financial results, the company has announced the closure of its trading window. As per its code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, trading in the company’s securities will remain suspended from Wednesday, Dec. 24, for designated persons. The trading window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.
TCS Q2 Results
The IT giant’s consolidated revenue rose 2.3% to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 64,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. TCS reported a 7.1% year-on-year rise in operating income (EBIT) to Rs 16,565 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 15,465 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating margin for the quarter stood at 25.2%. Net profit for the quarter increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 12,904 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
At 9:29 a.m. on Wednesday, TCS shares were trading 0.20% lower at Rs 3,303.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.