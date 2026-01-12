TCS Q3: IT Giant Takes Rs 2,100 Crore Hit Due To Newly-Implemented Labour Codes

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has reported a Rs 2,128 crore impact in the December quarter of the financial year ending March 2024, due to the newly-introduced Indian Labour Codes, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

This is in line with a Jefferies estimate, which claimed the new Labour Codes will have a minimum 10-20% hit on the net profit of Indian IT companies.

A Rs 2,128 crore hit taken from statutory Labour Codes, therefore, accounts for an impact of 19.97% of TCS' Q3 profit, which stood at Rs. 10,657 crore.