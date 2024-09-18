TCS Or Infosys— Which One Should You Pick? Macquarie Prefers This

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is Macquarie's pick over Infosys Ltd. due to better rebound in spending trends after Covid-19 and the global financial crisis.

The stock is the brokerage's top pick among large-cap IT services companies and also a Macquarie Marquee idea, it said while maintaining an 'outperform' rating. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 5,740 per share, implying a 27.2% upside.

When spending picks up, the brokerage said, it expects more cloud migration deals to be bundled between applications and infrastructure services and sees TCS as better positioned than Infosys.

The brokerage expects the Tata-group company to grow faster than Infosys in both fiscals 2026 and 2027.

"When clients' IT spending picks up in CY25, we think standalone application deals could further decline, while the fastest growing part of the market could be bundled between application services and infrastructure management services deals," it said. "We think TCS has an edge over INFO (Infosys) in bundled deals as we think it has a significant lead in IMS (especially in data centre management)."