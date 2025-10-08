'AI Is Both Opportunity And...': What To Expect From IT Sector In Q2? Kotak Picks Top Winners, Losers

Artificial intelligence could be the biggest opportunity for Indian IT companies, but it is also the biggest risk, according to Kawaljeet Saluja, Senior Executive Director & Head of Research, Kotak Institutional Equities, who cautioned that the industry is entering a three-year 'AI-led deflationary transition', which may have some impact on growth.

“Our view is that there is a transition phase of three years starting FY26, in which the industry growth rate will be impacted by around 2.5% because of AI adoption,” Saluja told NDTV Profit ahead of Q2 earnings season.

Saluja explained that while large companies may face the brunt of the AI deflation phenomenon, smaller companies or 'challengers' as he calls it, could leverage AI to break into large companies by scaling up.

"The impact will be felt more by the incumbents rather than the challenger. Challengers can USE AI as an opportunity to break into the stronghold of large companies and establish scale. AI will be an area of focus in the September quarter. There will be an impact, but growth will continue for the sector,” he said.