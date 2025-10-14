TCS Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be of interest on Tuesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, as the record date of TCS interim dividend is Oct. 15, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 14.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

The TCS board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share on the face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2026, amounting to Rs 3,980 crore.

The TCS stock has fallen 27% on a year-to-date as well as a 12-month basis.

The software exporter had paid Rs 11 as its first interim dividend for FY26.