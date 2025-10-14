Business NewsMarketsTCS Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
ADVERTISEMENT

TCS Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

The TCS board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.

14 Oct 2025, 09:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
TCS Q2 Results
The TCS stock has fallen 27% on a year-to-date as well as a 12-month basis. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be of interest on Tuesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, as the record date of TCS interim dividend is Oct. 15, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 14.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

The TCS board approved the second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share on the face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2026, amounting to Rs 3,980 crore.

The TCS stock has fallen 27% on a year-to-date as well as a 12-month basis.

The software exporter had paid Rs 11 as its first interim dividend for FY26.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ

TCS Q2 Results: TCV To Dividend—Five Key Highlights From India's Top IT Major's Sept Quarter Scorecard
Opinion
TCS Q2 Results: TCV To Dividend—Five Key Highlights From India's Top IT Major's Sept Quarter Scorecard
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT