TCS, Infosys Gain Rs 46,676 Crore In Market Cap Among India's 10 Most-Valued Firms
TCS gain Rs 35,968 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately Rs 15.71 lakh crore, w
The top 10 most valued firms together gain Rs 52,442 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with TCS Ltd. and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers as shares of IT company weighed on the indices during intraday trading.
The benchmark indices ended the lacklustre session flat on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. supported the gains, while ICICI Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. weighed.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.24% to 24,196.50, and the Sensex rose 0.35% to 79,228.94.
TCS gain Rs 35,968 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately Rs 15.71 lakh crore, while Infosys gain Rs 10,708 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 7.56 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd, SBI, HDFC Bank, and ITC Ltd. were also among the gainers in the session.
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s valuation lose by Rs 2,402 crore to Rs 19.78 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. also lose approximately Rs 4,700 crore to its market capitalisation, taking it to Rs 8.14 lakh crore. HUL Ltd. and L&T Ltd. were among the losers in the session.