Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 63,450 Crore In Market Cap Dragged By TCS, Infosys

The benchmark equity indices snapped two sessions of gains and ended lower on Wednesday amid caution, as markets await the much-anticipated interest rate cut in the US by the Federal Reserve. This comes after the Fed has kept the rate unchanged for eight consecutive meetings.

This will be the first rate cut since 2020. India VIX, an indicator of volatility, closed 6.2% higher at 13.37. Shares of information technology stocks dragged the indices, while finance stocks limited the downside.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41 points, or 0.16% lower at 25,377.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 131.43 points, or 0.16% at 82,948.23. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex rose as much as 0.3% to hit their new record highs of 25,482.20 and 83,326.38, respectively.