TCS, HCLTech Downgraded To 'Sell' On Expensive Valuations: CLSA

CLSA India Pvt. downgraded Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. on expensive valuations, saying the growth outlook remains weak at best for the information technology sector.

"We see more downside risk to our FY25CL estimates," the research firm said in a note on Tuesday.

CLSA downgraded TCS and HCLTech to 'sell' from 'underperform'. It reiterated a 'sell' on Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd.

"We believe (the) mid-single-digit revenue-growth guidance by HCL Technologies and Infosys in April 2024 would be a negative catalyst for Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Wipro (all 'sell' rated)," it said.