TCS Is This Fund Manager's Bet Despite Muted Q2 Earnings

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. could be an exciting investment option despite its muted performance in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to Santulan Investment Trust's fund manager, Parag Thakkar.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Thakkar emphasised the IT service provider’s robust fundamentals as the basis for his positive outlook. The stagnation phase could be temporary and the IT giant will bounce back, he suggested.

“If a very high-quality company—meaning good promoter, return on capital employed, free cash flow, debt-free balance sheet—goes through a stagnation phase of earnings and markets start forgetting about it, or giving it a lower multiple, then there is a point that the company is doing something to address this issue and will bounce back,” he said.

Thakkar noted that TCS aligns with his investment philosophy, despite recent challenges.

“The last two quarters were not that great. Margins this quarter were 24.1%, which was below estimates because the BSNL deal is low-margin and they lost some business in US healthcare services. Hopefully, they will get it back,” he said.