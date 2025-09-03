TBO Tek Shares Rally 13% To Become Top Gainer In Nifty Smallcap 250 After THIS Update

Shares of TBO Tek Ltd rallied as much as 13% during early trade on Wednesday on the back of its acquisition of US-based company Classic Vacations for $125 million. TBO Tek stock reached an intraday high of Rs 1,597 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,504.

Over a 12-month period, though, the stock has plummeted 14.5%. TBO Tek's sharp rally comes after the company acquired Classic Vacations from The Najafi Companies, the company said in an exchange filing.

Classic Vacations is a premium B2B & B2C luxury travel company based in the United States, with more than 10,000 travel advisors in the country.

In FY25, the company raked in a revenue of $111 million, with an operating Ebitda of $11.2 million.