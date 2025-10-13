Tata Trusts Approves Extension Of N Chandrasekaran's Tenure At Tata Sons

In a major development, Tata Trusts has unanimously approved the extension of N Chandrasekaran’s tenure as Tata Sons chairman, marking the first time the entity is breaking away from its retirement policy, NDTV Profit has learned.

The trustees have cleared the decks for Chandrasekaran to continue as Tata Sons chairman until 2032, a decision that was cleared earlier in the year.

This will mark the first time Tata Group will allow an individual to serve in an executive role beyond the age of 65, a rule stipulated within the group.

N Chandrasekaran will turn 65 by the time his second term ends on February 2027. A third will see him continue until 2032, meaning the Tata Sons Chairman will be 70 by the time his third term ends.

The decision to extend N Chandrasekaran's tenure was a part of the group's strategy to maintain leadership continuity in key areas, as per a story first reported by the Economic Times.

Sources have told NDTV Profit that Chandrasekaran's extension was not a part of Friday's Tata Trusts meeting.