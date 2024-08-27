Tata Technologies Shareholder Offloads Stake Worth Rs 1,230 Crore

TPG Rise Climate Sf Pte, a shareholder of Tata Technologies Ltd., divested a 2.98 stake for Rs 1,230 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday. TPG Rise Climate offloaded 1.21 crore shares in the Pune-based engineering, research, and development firm at Rs 1,014 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The foreign investor held a 9% stake in Tata Technologies as of June. After the sale, TPG Rise Climate's stake will come down 6.02%.

Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired 40.1 lakh shares for Rs 406 crore. Ghisallo Master Fund bought a 0.76% stake at Rs 1,013 per share.