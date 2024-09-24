Nifty Metal Hits Nearly Two-Month High As Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC Gain
The Nifty Metal rose to hit a nearly two-month high on Tuesday, as risk appetite for metal stocks improved after China's central bank announced a slew of measures to boost the world's second largest economy. The market-cap of these companies rose Rs 36,168.53 crore to Rs 17.94 lakh crore as of 10:40 a.m.
The People's Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, and cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 1.5% from 1.7%.
The move is expected to increase lending power of the Chinese banks, which can support investments in metal-consuming segments like infrastructure and manufacturing. This will improve the Chinese demand in the international commodity markets for metals subsequently aid metal prices.
The NSE Nifty Metal rose 2.68% to 9,707.90, touching the highest level since Aug. 1. The index has recorded a three-day winning streak. It was trading 2.44% higher at 9,685.55 as of 10:41 a.m., as compared to 0.10% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Tata Steel Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. stocks contributed the most to gains in the Nifty Metal, according to data on National Stock Exchange.
Shares of National Aluminum Co. lead, with a 5.69% intraday gain. The stock was trading 4.69% higher at Rs 188.70 per share as of 10:42 a.m.
NMDC Ltd. was the second top gainer in the index. It was trading 4.10% higher at Rs 224.23 per share as of 10:43 a.m.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. shares logged the least gains, making the company the worst performer among peers. They pared morning gains to trade 0.08% higher at Rs 1,427.00 apiece as of 10:44 a.m.