Nifty Metal Hits Nearly Two-Month High As Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC Gain

The Nifty Metal rose to hit a nearly two-month high on Tuesday, as risk appetite for metal stocks improved after China's central bank announced a slew of measures to boost the world's second largest economy. The market-cap of these companies rose Rs 36,168.53 crore to Rs 17.94 lakh crore as of 10:40 a.m.

The People's Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, and cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 1.5% from 1.7%.

The move is expected to increase lending power of the Chinese banks, which can support investments in metal-consuming segments like infrastructure and manufacturing. This will improve the Chinese demand in the international commodity markets for metals subsequently aid metal prices.