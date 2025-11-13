Tata Steel, Vedanta In Focus As Metal Stocks Surge — Here’s What’s Driving The Rally

Tata Steel Ltd. Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. reported good performance for the July–September. Tata Steel reported that its net profit advanced 49.3% on the quarter to Rs 3,102 crore versus Rs 2,078 crore.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s net profit advanced 18.4% on the quarter in July–September to Rs 4,741 crore compared to Rs 4,004 crore in the preceding quarter.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. reported that its net profit advanced 83% on the year during second quarter to Rs 186 crore from Rs 102 crore.