These Four Steel Stocks Could Give 12-42% Returns, Says DAM Capital

Due to the weakness of the property sector, Chinese spreads have fallen to a multi-year low, DAM Capital noted. The country's steel mills are likely to see stricter supply cuts in 2024, which could lead to lower exports and help with supply discipline. This bodes well for the Indian steel sector, which has been hampered by low priced Chinese imports, despite being one of the top producers of steel.

Chinese steel prices have likely bottomed out, the brokerage said. It expects them to rise to $580 per tonne in fiscal 2026 from $490 per tonne right now. This price uptick will consequently be mirrored in Indian steel prices as well. Furthermore, the latest stimulus package announced by China could lead to a price uptick in steel prices—repeating the same cycle seen in 2015-16, DAM Capital said.