Tata Steel, Tata Power, Wipro, ACC And More — Stocks That Were Trading Before India's Independence

As India marks its 79th year of independence, eighteen companies that predate the nation's freedom continue thriving on BSE.

BSE, established in 1875 as Asia's oldest stock exchange, now ranks 6th globally by market capitalisation, exceeding $5 trillion, providing the platform for these remarkable corporate survival stories spanning nearly a century of economic transformation.

Nearly eight decades after India's independence, eighteen companies that were already trading before 1947 remain active on the Bombay Stock Exchange, showcasing remarkable corporate endurance with wildly varying performance since 1990.