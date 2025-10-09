Tata Steel Stock Jumps 3% After Crude Steel Production Sees Strong Growth

Tata Steel shares surged nearly 3% on Wednesday after the company reported strong operational growth for the second quarter of financial year 2026, including a 7% year-over-year increase in consolidated Crude Steel Production, reaching 5.67 Million Tonnes.

The positive market reaction was driven primarily by resilient volumes in its domestic market. The company’s India Delivery Volume saw robust growth, rising 9% year-over-year to total 5.56 MT during the quarter. This performance in India helped offset weakness in some overseas markets.

Conversely, the company’s UK Delivery Volume registered an 11% year-over-year decline, falling to 0.56 MT in the second quarter.

While the production in the Netherlands, have remained relatively stable, with Netherlands Steel Production edging up by a marginal 1% year-over-year to stand at 1.67 MT.

The overall consolidated production jump underscored solid operational execution despite varied market conditions across different geographies.