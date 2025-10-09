Tata Steel Stock Jumps 3% After Crude Steel Production Sees Strong Growth
Tata Steel's India Delivery Volume saw robust growth, rising 9% year-over-year to total 5.56 MT during the quarter.
Tata Steel shares surged nearly 3% on Wednesday after the company reported strong operational growth for the second quarter of financial year 2026, including a 7% year-over-year increase in consolidated Crude Steel Production, reaching 5.67 Million Tonnes.
The positive market reaction was driven primarily by resilient volumes in its domestic market. The company’s India Delivery Volume saw robust growth, rising 9% year-over-year to total 5.56 MT during the quarter. This performance in India helped offset weakness in some overseas markets.
Conversely, the company’s UK Delivery Volume registered an 11% year-over-year decline, falling to 0.56 MT in the second quarter.
While the production in the Netherlands, have remained relatively stable, with Netherlands Steel Production edging up by a marginal 1% year-over-year to stand at 1.67 MT.
The overall consolidated production jump underscored solid operational execution despite varied market conditions across different geographies.
Tata Steel Share Price
Tata Steel stock rose as much as 3.42% during the day to Rs 177.8 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.89% higher at Rs 176.9 apiece, compared to an 0.38% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:12 p.m.
It has risen 10.50% in the last 12 months and 27.31% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at xx times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.38.
Twenty three out of the 34 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 173.8, implying a downside of 1.7%.