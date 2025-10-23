Tata Steel Gets Coverage Initiation With 'Buy' Rating As Nomura Expects India Growth And European Turnaround

Nomura has initiated coverage on Tata Steel Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 215, implying an upside potential of 25%. The brokerage sees strong growth in India, turnaround in Europe and improving macros.

“We initiate coverage of Tata Steel with a Buy rating on account of domestic focus amid strong demand dynamics, improved utilisation from Kalinaganar, a turnaround of European operations, a partial benefit of lower iron ore cost likely to persist after FY30F and valuation comfort.”

Nomura derived a target price of Rs 215 for Tata Steel by applying a slightly higher-than-historical mid-cycle one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 6.9 times. The stock currently trades at 2.1 times P/B.