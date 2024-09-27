Tata Power, Torrent Power Bag Double Upgrade From Morgan Stanley — Here's Why

Tata Power Co. and Torrent Power Ltd. received a double upgrade from Morgan Stanley, as the brokerage said valuations for utility companies must not just be seen in terms of return ratios.

Valuations for these companies must be seen in the context of growth, visibility and leverage, the brokerage said in a Sept. 26 note. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. to 'overweight', while remaining 'overweight' on NTPC Ltd.

It downgraded Suzlon Energy Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and ReNew Energy Ltd. to 'equal weight' as it changed preference in the sector.