Tata Power Shares Hit One-Month High On Tata Motors Fast-Charging Deal

Shares of Tata Power rose as much as 2.21% to the highest level since Aug. 5, before paring gains to trade 1.86% higher at Rs 448.10 apiece, as of 10:31 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 69.09% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.62 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 10.2%.