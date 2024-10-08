Tata Power, JSW Energy Get 'Buy' As Nomura Initiates Coverage; Sees Over 27% Upside

Nomura has initiated coverage for Tata Power Co. and JSW Energy Ltd. with a "buy" rating while sounding bullish about India's renewable energy sector.

The brokerage, in a note dated Oct. 7, said it has set a target price of Rs 560 for Tata Power, implying an upside of nearly 27% from the previous close. While for JSW Energy, the target price is set at Rs 885 apiece, implying an upside of 31% from the previous close.

Nomura said it expects Tata Power's Ebitda to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 16% between the financial years 2023–24 and 2026–27. It also expects Tata Power to double its renewable energy capacity to 10 gigawatt by fiscal 2027.

The company is likely to "deliver robustly on its EPC business", with a growing order book that is currently at Rs 15,700 crore. It is also expected to log a sharp jump in profitability from the power distribution business in Odisha, according to Nomura.

For JSW Energy, the brokerage sees a "robust outlook with 38% Ebitda CAGR over fiscal 2024–2027, driven by the company doubling its RE generating capacity by fiscal 2027". The company is likely to achieve its 20-gigawatt target ahead of 2030, it said.